$26,671+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline - Heated Seats
2024 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$26,671
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,735KM
VIN 3VWEM7BU6RM026600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13472A
- Mileage 35,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Climate Control, 4G WiFi, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $27471 - Our Price is just $26671!
Class-leading comfort and spotless reliability are assured with the German-engineered 2024 Volkswagen Jetta. This 2024 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built for unbeatable value, practicality, and absolute capability, this 2024 Jetta features a stylish front end with chiseled body lines that flow into a handsomely redesigned rear end. The interior is graced with an abundance of ergonomic cues with a host of safety, infotainment, and comfort-oriented technology. Engineered to deliver efficiency and unrivalled versatility in the urban environment, this 2024 Volkswagen Jetta is an outstanding compact sedan with impressive day-to-day potential.This sedan has 35,735 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline. Stepping up to this Jetta Comfortline rewards you with a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, dual-zone climate control, synthetic leather seating upholstery, 4G mobile hotspot internet access, proximity keyless entry with push button start and blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, along with heated front seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, LED lights with daytime running lights, a start/stop system with regenerative braking, and a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone integration. Additional features include forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, a 12-volt DC power outlet, key-fob controls for rear cargo access, front and rear cupholders, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Climate Control, 4g Wifi, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
WIRELESS CHARGING
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
REAR CAMERA
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward collision alert
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
LED Lights
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.9 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 979 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 945 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Grey aluminum rims
Overall height: 1,465 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.1 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 1,880 kg
Max cargo capacity: 399 L
Front Leg Room: 1,045 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm
Wheelbase: 2,686 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Rear Leg Room: 949 mm
SiriusXM
Curb weight: 1,385 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
3 USB ports
LED low/high beam headlights
4G WiFi
Synthetic Leather Seats
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Traffic Alert
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
VW Car-Net Safe & Secure (4 years included)
Wireless App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Wireless Mirroring
Overall Length: 4,738 mm
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Remote Engine Start : Keyfob remote start - xxxxxx
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$26,671
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2024 Volkswagen Jetta