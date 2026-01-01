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2024 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline - Heated Seats
2024 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$24,996
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
69,222KM
VIN 3VWFM7BU3RM018880
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,222 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Climate Control, 4G WiFi, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $25746 - Our Price is just $24996!
This 2024 Volkswagen Jetta is a compact sedan that promises class-leading fuel economy and ergonomic interior styling. This 2024 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built for unbeatable value, practicality, and absolute capability, this 2024 Jetta features a stylish front end with chiseled body lines that flow into a handsomely redesigned rear end. The interior is graced with an abundance of ergonomic cues with a host of safety, infotainment, and comfort-oriented technology. Engineered to deliver efficiency and unrivalled versatility in the urban environment, this 2024 Volkswagen Jetta is an outstanding compact sedan with impressive day-to-day potential.
This sedan has 69,222 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline. Stepping up to this Jetta Comfortline rewards you with a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, dual-zone climate control, synthetic leather seating upholstery, 4G mobile hotspot internet access, proximity keyless entry with push button start and blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, along with heated front seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, LED lights with daytime running lights, a start/stop system with regenerative braking, and a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone integration. Additional features include forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, a 12-volt DC power outlet, key-fob controls for rear cargo access, front and rear cupholders, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Climate Control, 4G WiFi, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $25746 - Our Price is just $24996!
This 2024 Volkswagen Jetta is a compact sedan that promises class-leading fuel economy and ergonomic interior styling. This 2024 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built for unbeatable value, practicality, and absolute capability, this 2024 Jetta features a stylish front end with chiseled body lines that flow into a handsomely redesigned rear end. The interior is graced with an abundance of ergonomic cues with a host of safety, infotainment, and comfort-oriented technology. Engineered to deliver efficiency and unrivalled versatility in the urban environment, this 2024 Volkswagen Jetta is an outstanding compact sedan with impressive day-to-day potential.
This sedan has 69,222 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline. Stepping up to this Jetta Comfortline rewards you with a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, dual-zone climate control, synthetic leather seating upholstery, 4G mobile hotspot internet access, proximity keyless entry with push button start and blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert, along with heated front seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, LED lights with daytime running lights, a start/stop system with regenerative braking, and a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for smartphone integration. Additional features include forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, a 12-volt DC power outlet, key-fob controls for rear cargo access, front and rear cupholders, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Climate Control, 4G WiFi, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
WIRELESS CHARGING
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Car-Net 4G LTE enabled Wi-Fi (4 years included) Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
VW Car-Net Safe & Secure (4 years included) Tracker System
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
3.39 Axle Ratio
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.5 TSI 158 HP 4-Cylinder -inc: ECO driving mode
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: 205/55R17
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
4G WiFi
Synthetic Leather Seats
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 6-way power-adjustable driver seat and 2-way driver power lumbar support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$24,996
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2024 Volkswagen Jetta