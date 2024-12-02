$42,481+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Highline 4MOTION
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Highline 4MOTION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$42,481
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VV4X7B23RM127969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12659
- Mileage 90 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
19 Alloy Wheels!
This 2024 VW Taos is everything you're looking for and then some.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUV can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2024 Volkswagen Taos.
This deep black pearl SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Highline 4MOTION. This range-topping Highline 4MOTION trim features a dual-panel glass sunroof, BeatsAudio premium audio and leather upholstery. The standard features continue with adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with inbuilt navigation, VW Car-Net services. Additional features include ventilated and heated front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and a wireless charging pad. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, and a back-up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 19 Alloy Wheels. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
3.99% financing for 84 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $302.51 with $0 down for 84 months @ 3.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $1071 (OMVIC fee, Air and Tire Tax, Wheel Locks, Admin fee, Security and Etching) is included in the purchase price. ). Incentives expire 2024-12-02. See dealer for details.
LEASING:
Estimated Lease Payment: $261 bi-weekly
Payment based on 4.99% lease financing for 48 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $27,217. Mileage allowance of 16,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2024-12-02.
Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2024 VW Taos is everything you're looking for and then some.
The VW Taos was built for the adventurer in all of us. With all the tech you need for a daily driver married to all the classic VW capability, this SUV can be your weekend warrior, too. Exceeding every expectation was the design motto for this compact SUV, and VW engineers delivered. For an SUV that's just right, check out this 2024 Volkswagen Taos.
This deep black pearl SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Taos's trim level is Highline 4MOTION. This range-topping Highline 4MOTION trim features a dual-panel glass sunroof, BeatsAudio premium audio and leather upholstery. The standard features continue with adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, and an upgraded 8-inch infotainment screen with inbuilt navigation, VW Car-Net services. Additional features include ventilated and heated front seats, a heated leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, and a wireless charging pad. Safety features include blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, autonomous emergency braking, and a back-up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 19 Alloy Wheels. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
3.99% financing for 84 months.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $302.51 with $0 down for 84 months @ 3.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $1071 (OMVIC fee, Air and Tire Tax, Wheel Locks, Admin fee, Security and Etching) is included in the purchase price. ). Incentives expire 2024-12-02. See dealer for details.
LEASING:
Estimated Lease Payment: $261 bi-weekly
Payment based on 4.99% lease financing for 48 months with $0 down payment on approved credit. Total obligation $27,217. Mileage allowance of 16,000 KM/year. Offer expires 2024-12-02.
Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
19" Alloy Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2013 Honda Odyssey EX - Bluetooth - Touch Screen 201,755 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Taos Highline 4MOTION 90 KM $42,481 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD SE - Low Mileage 51,724 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,481
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2024 Volkswagen Taos