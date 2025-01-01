$43,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R-Line - Leather Seats
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline R-Line - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,945KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX0RM021958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black / Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3773
- Mileage 21,945 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats!
Compare at $45319 - Our Price is just $43999!
The VW Tiguan aces real-world utility with its excellent outward vision, comfortable interior, and supreme on road capabilities. This 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2024 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This SUV has 21,945 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline R-Line. This range-topping Tiguan Highline R-Line is fully-loaded with ventilated and heated leather-wrapped seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-speaker Fender audio system with a subwoofer, adaptive cruise control, a 360-camera with aerial view, park distance control with automated parking sensors, and remote engine start. Additional features include an express open/close sunroof with tilt and slide functions and a power sunshade, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, a power liftgate, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, VW Car-Net Safe & Secure, forward and rear collision mitigation, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $45319 - Our Price is just $43999!
The VW Tiguan aces real-world utility with its excellent outward vision, comfortable interior, and supreme on road capabilities. This 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Whether it's a weekend warrior or the daily driver this time, this 2024 Tiguan makes every experience easier to manage. Cutting edge tech, both inside the cabin and under the hood, allow for safe, comfy, and connected rides that keep the whole party going. The crossover of the future is already here, and it's called the Tiguan.This SUV has 21,945 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline R-Line. This range-topping Tiguan Highline R-Line is fully-loaded with ventilated and heated leather-wrapped seats with power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-speaker Fender audio system with a subwoofer, adaptive cruise control, a 360-camera with aerial view, park distance control with automated parking sensors, and remote engine start. Additional features include an express open/close sunroof with tilt and slide functions and a power sunshade, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, a power liftgate, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with satellite navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, VW Car-Net Safe & Secure, forward and rear collision mitigation, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Cadillac Escalade Sport 100,506 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, LEATHER, REMOTE START 35,214 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUXURY, AWD, LEATHER, REMOTE START 40,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan