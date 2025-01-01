$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,959KM
VIN 1GCUKEED3SZ161350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P4581
- Mileage 30,959 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Climate Control, Trailering Package!
This 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Silverado 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2025 Silverado 1500 is ready for whatever.This pickup has 30,959 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. This trim steps things up with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and dual-zone climate control, along with a trailering package, remote start, aluminum wheels, hitch guidance, a power locking EZ lift tailgate, and an upgraded 13.4-inch infotainment display with navigation capability, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indication, forward collision alert, and automatic emergency braking with front pedestrian braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Climate Control, Trailering Package, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 310+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Automatic Emergency Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Trailering Package
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
