$31,991+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT AWD - Heated Seats
2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT AWD - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$31,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,920KM
VIN KL79MRSL9SB017911
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P4149
- Mileage 29,920 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay!
This 2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer is for sale today in Kanata.
After a long day of work, you need a car to work just as hard for you. With a surprisingly spacious cabin, plenty of power, and incredible efficiency, this Trailblazer is begging to be in your squad. When its time to grab the crew and all their gear to make some memories, this versatile and adventurous Trailblazer is an obvious choice.This SUV has 29,920 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is LT AWD. This Trailblazer LT trim steps things up with a Cold Weather Package that adds heated driver and front passenger seats and a heated steering wheel, and also includes blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert with rear park assist. It's also loaded with great standard features like an 11-inch diagonal HD infotainment screen with wireless Apple and Android Auto, Wi-Fi Hotspot capability, SiriusXM satellite radio, and an 8-inch digital driver's display. Safety features also include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, following distance indication, forward collision alert, and IntelliBeam high beam assistance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 280+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Assist handle, front passenger
Following Distance Indicator
Map pocket, driver seatback
Console, floor, with armrest
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Air filter, cabin
Assist handle, driver
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Assist handle, rear outboard
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback, lateral mesh
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Key system, 2 key fobs
Heating ducts, under front seats, rear vent
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy and dual reading lamp
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Driver Information Centre 8" diagonal display, fully digital colour, reconfigurable
Steering wheel, wrapped (Included with (Y19) LT Cold Weather Package.)
Heater, electric, heater defroster system, reinforced (Included and only available with (L3T) 1.3L Turbo engine on FWD. Standard on AWD.)
Shift knob, leather-wrapped, satin silver and chrome (Included with (Y19) LT Cold Weather Package.)
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Door locks, rear child security
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
HD Rear Vision Camera
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Airbags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee, seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and front passenger load limiter
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened, programmable
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier (AWD models.)
Active Noise Cancellation (AWD models.)
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine control, stop-start system
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Engine control, stop-start system override
Engine air filtration monitor
Brakes, front and rear, electric
Driver shift control, tap-up/tap-down on shifter
GVWR, 4409 lbs. (2000 kg) (AWD models.)
Engine, ECOTEC 1.3L I3 Turbo DOHC SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) (Available on FWD. Standard on AWD.)
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio (AWD models.)
Trailering provisions, wiring (Included and only available with (L3T) 1.3L Turbo engine on FWD. Standard on AWD.)
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, LED
Liftgate, manual
Tail lamps, halogen
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
Side rails, roof-mounted (Silver-painted.)
Fascia, front and rear lower insert, silver-painted
Mouldings, Anthracite lower bodyside
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding (Body-colour mirror caps.)
Ornamentation, Trailblazer lettering
Ornamentation, AWD badge
Ornamentation, LT badge
Shutters, front upper grille, active
Shutters, front lower grille, active (Included and only available with (L3T) 1.3L Turbo engine and FWD. Standard on AWD.)
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
USB ports, 2 one type-A and one type-C, located within the instrument panel
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer