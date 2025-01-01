$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Trax
ACTIV - Leather Seats - Remote Start
2025 Chevrolet Trax
ACTIV - Leather Seats - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,440KM
VIN KL77LKE23SC306894
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P4607
- Mileage 1,440 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel!
This 2025 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The ever-popular Chevy Trax sports exciting looks with even more interior space and enhanced safety features. Compact proportions with an efficient powertrain make this crossover the ideal urban companion. Step this way to experience what prime urban commuting is with this 2025 Trax.This low mileage SUV has just 1,440 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Trax's trim level is ACTIV. This Trax ACTIVE rewards you with Evotex synthetic leather seating upholstery, and features the Driver Confidence Package with rear cross traffic alert, blind spot detection and adaptive cruise control, with the LS Convenience Package, that includes a heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and remote engine start, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, cruise control, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, air conditioning, and an upgraded 11-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wi-fi hotspot capability, active noise cancellation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, IntelliBeam, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 310+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Assist handle, front passenger
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Shift knob, urethane
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel, heated
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Air conditioning, automatic climate control
Console, floor with armrest
Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar
Air filter, pollutant
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Key system, 2 key fobs
Vehicle health management
Theft-deterrent system, immobilizer
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Steering wheel, wrapped
Sensor, cabin humidity and windshield temperature
Head restraints, rear, height adjustable
Cargo privacy cover, rear
Driver Information centre, 8" diagonal fully digital colour display reconfigurable
USB ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C, located within the instrument panel
USB ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C, centre console, charge-only, rear
Power outlet, 12-volt, located on instrument panel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Keep Assist
Braking control, ECM grade
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Rear seat reminder
Front Pedestrian Braking
HD Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Following Distance Indicator (Included with (PED) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature light
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions, and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Seat belts, 3-point, all seating positions with front tensioners
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened, programmable
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Antenna, roof-mounted
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Capless Fuel Fill
Drivetrain, front-wheel drive
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Axle, 3.50 final drive ratio
Engine air filtration monitor
Brake lining, performance
Engine, ECOTEC 1.2L Turbo DOHC DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (137 hp [102 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 162 lb-ft of torque [219 N-m] @ 2500 rpm)
GVWR, 4145 lbs. (1880 kg)
Battery, 70AH, 12V, 760 cold-cranking amps
Brake rotor, FNC
Exterior
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Tire, spare, compact
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Headlamps, LED
Recovery hook, front
Liftgate, manual
Mirror caps, high gloss Black
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Tires, 225/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Ornamentation, ACTIV badge
Exhaust tip, turned down, hidden
Roof rails (Titanium accent.)
Fascia, front and rear, inserts
Mouldings, Black, side windows surround
Mouldings, body-side, lower, extra wide, moulded in Black
Exterior trim, ACTIV, body-colour grille insert
Wiper, rear, intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, variable speed
Glass, tinted windshield
Ornamentation, Trax lettering
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2025 Chevrolet Trax