$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Chevrolet Trax
1RS - Heated Seats - Remote Start
2025 Chevrolet Trax
1RS - Heated Seats - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10KM
VIN KL77LGE20SC183908
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This 2025 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today in Kanata.
The ever-popular Chevy Trax sports exciting looks with even more interior space and enhanced safety features. Compact proportions with an efficient powertrain make this crossover the ideal urban companion. Step this way to experience what prime urban commuting is with this 2025 Trax.This low mileage SUV has just 10 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Trax's trim level is 1RS. This Trax 1RS steps it up with the LS Convenience Package, that includes a heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and remote engine start, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, cruise control, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wi-fi hotspot capability, active noise cancellation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, IntelliBeam, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 280+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2025 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today in Kanata.
The ever-popular Chevy Trax sports exciting looks with even more interior space and enhanced safety features. Compact proportions with an efficient powertrain make this crossover the ideal urban companion. Step this way to experience what prime urban commuting is with this 2025 Trax.This low mileage SUV has just 10 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Trax's trim level is 1RS. This Trax 1RS steps it up with the LS Convenience Package, that includes a heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors and remote engine start, along with great standard features such as heated front seats, cruise control, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, air conditioning, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wi-fi hotspot capability, active noise cancellation, and SiriusXM streaming radio. Safety features also include front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, IntelliBeam, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 280+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Keep Assist
Front Pedestrian Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline 4MOTION - Low Mileage 39,951 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L 27,245 KM $43,998 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul SX 169,098 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2025 Chevrolet Trax