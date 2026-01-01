2025 Chevrolet Trax

REAR CAMERA

Lane Keep Assist

Braking control, ECM grade

StabiliTrak, stability control system

Rear seat reminder

Front Pedestrian Braking

HD Rear Vision Camera

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats

Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Following Distance Indicator (Included with (PED) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)

Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature light

Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions, and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger

Seat belts, 3-point, all seating positions with front tensioners