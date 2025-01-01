Menu
Low Mileage, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Off-Road Suspension, Apple CarPlay!

This 2025 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Aimed at shoppers who desire the capability of a traditional pickup without the compromise of a full-size truck, this 2025 GMC Canyon is ready to take on whatever you throw at it. From work-site duties to intense off-road sessions, this Canyon is sure to never skip a beat!This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 1,736 kms. Its black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Canyons trim level is AT4. This Canyon AT4 steps things up with hill descent control, an auto locking rear differential, upgraded aluminum wheels, front LED fog lamps, factory-lifted suspension, front recovery hooks and off-road performance display, along with great standard features such as an EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, heated front seats with power driver lumbar control, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, a vivid 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Off-road Suspension, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry.

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Used
1,736KM
VIN 1GTP2DEK8S1235527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P4841
  • Mileage 1,736 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Off-Road Suspension, Apple CarPlay!

This 2025 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Aimed at shoppers who desire the capability of a traditional pickup without the compromise of a full-size truck, this 2025 GMC Canyon is ready to take on whatever you throw at it. From work-site duties to intense off-road sessions, this Canyon is sure to never skip a beat!This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 1,736 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Canyon's trim level is AT4. This Canyon AT4 steps things up with hill descent control, an auto locking rear differential, upgraded aluminum wheels, front LED fog lamps, factory-lifted suspension, front recovery hooks and off-road performance display, along with great standard features such as an EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate, heated front seats with power driver lumbar control, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, a vivid 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Off-road Suspension, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Mechanical

Off-Road Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

