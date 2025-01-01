Menu
<b>Low Mileage, Off-Road Suspension, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Lane Keep Assist!</b><br> <br> This 2025 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Aimed at shoppers who desire the capability of a traditional pickup without the compromise of a full-size truck, this 2025 GMC Canyon is ready to take on whatever you throw at it. From work-site duties to intense off-road sessions, this Canyon is sure to never skip a beat!This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 6,527 kms. Its white in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=5kqNxX/JF/7crQz9SFa9GTFjHLUeauoC target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Canyons trim level is Elevation. This rugged truck features a comprehensive off-roading package with factory-lifted suspension, front recovery hooks and off-road performance display, along with great standard features such as a vivid 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Lane Keep Assist, Cruise Control. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P4842
  • Mileage 6,527 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Off-Road Suspension, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Lane Keep Assist!

This 2025 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Aimed at shoppers who desire the capability of a traditional pickup without the compromise of a full-size truck, this 2025 GMC Canyon is ready to take on whatever you throw at it. From work-site duties to intense off-road sessions, this Canyon is sure to never skip a beat!This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 6,527 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Canyon's trim level is Elevation. This rugged truck features a comprehensive off-roading package with factory-lifted suspension, front recovery hooks and off-road performance display, along with great standard features such as a vivid 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Lane Keep Assist, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Mechanical

Off-Road Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

