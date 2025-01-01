$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 GMC Canyon
Elevation - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
2025 GMC Canyon
Elevation - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6,527KM
VIN 1GTP2BEK2S1243983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P4842
- Mileage 6,527 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Off-Road Suspension, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Lane Keep Assist!
This 2025 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Aimed at shoppers who desire the capability of a traditional pickup without the compromise of a full-size truck, this 2025 GMC Canyon is ready to take on whatever you throw at it. From work-site duties to intense off-road sessions, this Canyon is sure to never skip a beat!This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 6,527 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Canyon's trim level is Elevation. This rugged truck features a comprehensive off-roading package with factory-lifted suspension, front recovery hooks and off-road performance display, along with great standard features such as a vivid 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Lane Keep Assist, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Off-Road Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2025 GMC Canyon