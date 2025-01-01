$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 GMC Sierra 2500
HD AT4 - Cooled Seats - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
780KM
VIN 1GT4UPEY8SF338999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P4231
- Mileage 780 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Off-Road Package, Cooled Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Wireless Charging, Park Assist!
This 2025 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2025 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.This low mileage sought after diesel pickup has just 780 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is AT4. Get ready to tackle the great outdoors with this Sierra HD AT4, complete with an off-road suspension package, skid plates, hill descent control, red recovery hooks, a spray on bedliner and a blacked-out front grille. This sweet truck also comes with leather-trimmed cooled and heated seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, signature LED lighting, a larger 13.4 inch touchscreen premium infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability, stylish aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry and a remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting. Additionally, this truck also comes with a useful rear vision camera with hitch guidance, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and a ProGrade trailering system with an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Package, Cooled Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Wireless Charging, Park Assist, Hitch Guidance, Multi-pro Tailgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cooled Seats
Safety
Hitch Guidance
Additional Features
Park Assist
Trailering Package
Off-Road Package
Multi-Pro Tailgate
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
