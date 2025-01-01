$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda Odyssey
Sport - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
18,100KM
VIN 5FNRL6H40SB500494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Sliding Doors, Rear Seat Entertainment, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
This 2025 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With amazing handling and performance for a minivan, a feature rich cabin that keeps up with your family, and all the active and passive safety features you expect, this 2025 Odyssey makes itself an obvious choice. The Honda Odyssey has been the forefront of family minivans, and this 2025 Odyssey proves it by excelling in every metric you can think of. This 2025 Odyssey is more than a minivan, it's the next member of your family.This van has 18,100 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Odyssey's trim level is Sport. Standard features include a power sunroof, power rear sliding doors, a 12.8-inch rear entertainment screen, heated front seats with a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, adaptive cruise control, and a 9-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, collision mitigation, rear cross traffic alert, and blind spot detection. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Sliding Doors, Rear Seat Entertainment, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Options
Power Sliding Doors
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Mitigation
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2025 Honda Odyssey