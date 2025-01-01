$26,097+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$26,097
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,506KM
VIN KMHLM4DG3SU916288
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Climate Control, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel!
Full of cutting edge technology and brimming with bold style, this 2025 Elantra is more than just an affordable family sedan. This 2025 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2025 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver. This sedan has 24,506 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred IVT w/Tech Pkg. This trim rewards you with a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, front heated seats with a heated steering wheel, remote keyless entry, aluminum-alloy wheels, and an upgraded 10.25-inch display with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Climate Control, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Mitigation
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$26,097
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2025 Hyundai Elantra