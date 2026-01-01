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2025 Hyundai Elantra
N Line Ultimate DCT - Leather Seats
2025 Hyundai Elantra
N Line Ultimate DCT - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$27,075
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
48,461KM
VIN KMHLR4DF7SU899231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ECOTRONIC GREY
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,461 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats!
Crisp lines, sharp styling, and unexpected comfort, this 2025 Elantra is exactly what the sedan segment needed. This 2025 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2025 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver.
This sedan has 48,461 km. It's Ecotronic Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is N Line Ultimate DCT. This trim rewards you with sport-tuned suspension, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, sunroof, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, front heated seats with a heated steering wheel, remote keyless entry, aluminum-alloy wheels, and an upgraded 10.25-inch display with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include adaptive cruise control, highway driving assist, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Crisp lines, sharp styling, and unexpected comfort, this 2025 Elantra is exactly what the sedan segment needed. This 2025 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2025 Elantra was made to be the sharpest compact sedan on the road. With tons of technology packed into the spacious and comfortable interior, along with bold and edgy styling inside and out, this family sedan makes the unexpected your daily driver.
This sedan has 48,461 km. It's Ecotronic Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is N Line Ultimate DCT. This trim rewards you with sport-tuned suspension, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, sunroof, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, front heated seats with a heated steering wheel, remote keyless entry, aluminum-alloy wheels, and an upgraded 10.25-inch display with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include adaptive cruise control, highway driving assist, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/seat height adjuster and lumbar support and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger's seat
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian Detection
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Black Bodyside Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Wheels w/Black Accents
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P235/40R18 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4.64 Axle Ratio
47 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.6L Turbo-GDI I4 CVVD 16V
Transmission: 7-Speed Dual Clutch (DCT) -inc: steering-wheel mounted paddle shifters and drive mode selection
Media / Nav / Comm
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3/HD Bose Premium Audio System -inc: 8 speakers, external amplifier, 10.25" touch-screen navigation system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, BlueLink telematics, SiriusXM, USB/auxiliary connectivity, in-glass AM/FM antenna, roof-mounte...
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2025 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate DCT - Leather Seats 48,461 KM $27,075 + tax & lic
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$27,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2025 Hyundai Elantra