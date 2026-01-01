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2025 Hyundai Sonata
Preferred-Trend AWD - Sunroof
2025 Hyundai Sonata
Preferred-Trend AWD - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$30,075
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
52,651KM
VIN KMHL44JA0SA461675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,651 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control!
This Sonata combines style and substance in a practical package that will serve a variety of families well. This 2025 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This refreshed 2025 Sonata sets the sedan standard once again with a new, futuristic look, more premium features, and loads of tech upgrades both intelligent and intuitive. Head turning styling with incredibly balanced dynamics ensure that this sedan is a pleasure to both look at and to drive. A beautifully crafted interior with endless comfort make this 2025 Sonata the midsize sedan to beat.
This sedan has 52,651 km. It's Abyss Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is Preferred-Trend AWD. Standard features in this Sonata Preferred-Trend include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, stylish aluminum-alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, Bose audio, and twin 12.3-inch dashboard displays for instrument cluster and infotainment duties; the latter bundled with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include remote engine start, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This Sonata combines style and substance in a practical package that will serve a variety of families well. This 2025 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This refreshed 2025 Sonata sets the sedan standard once again with a new, futuristic look, more premium features, and loads of tech upgrades both intelligent and intuitive. Head turning styling with incredibly balanced dynamics ensure that this sedan is a pleasure to both look at and to drive. A beautifully crafted interior with endless comfort make this 2025 Sonata the midsize sedan to beat.
This sedan has 52,651 km. It's Abyss Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is Preferred-Trend AWD. Standard features in this Sonata Preferred-Trend include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, stylish aluminum-alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, Bose audio, and twin 12.3-inch dashboard displays for instrument cluster and infotainment duties; the latter bundled with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include remote engine start, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go + Machine Learning
Exterior
Sunroof
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P235/45R18 All-Season
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Seating
Cooled Seats
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BlueLink
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Here HD Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.51 Axle Ratio
60 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L GDI MPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 CVVT
Transmission: 8-Speed Electronic Automatic -inc: drive mode select, shift-by-wire electronic shift button and paddle shifters
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Collision Mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$30,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2025 Hyundai Sonata