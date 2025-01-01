$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,653KM
VIN 5NMJBCDE3SH532514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hampton Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0107
- Mileage 16,653 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection!
Hyundai wanted to make the incredible Tucson even better, and they exceeded in every measure. This 2025 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2025 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2025 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.This SUV has 16,653 kms. It's hampton grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred AWD. This amazing crossover SUV features a full-time all-wheel-drive system, and is decked with a great number of standard features such as heated front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, remote engine start, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with a 6-speaker audio system. Occupant safety is assured, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and a rear view camera. Additional features include LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
2025 Hyundai Tucson