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2025 Hyundai Tucson
XRT AWD - Premium Audio - Sunroof
2025 Hyundai Tucson
XRT AWD - Premium Audio - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$36,075
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
2,505KM
VIN 5NMJFCDE6SH498802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ECOTRONIC GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0232
- Mileage 2,505 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats!
Hyundai wanted to make the incredible Tucson even better, and they exceeded in every measure. This 2025 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2025 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2025 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.
This low mileage SUV has just 2,505 km. It's Ecotronic Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is XRT AWD. Standard features include Bose premium audio, leatherette-trimmed heated front seats, an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, remote engine start, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen now with voice-activated navigation, and bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Occupant safety is assured, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and a rear view camera. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Hyundai wanted to make the incredible Tucson even better, and they exceeded in every measure. This 2025 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2025 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2025 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.
This low mileage SUV has just 2,505 km. It's Ecotronic Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is XRT AWD. Standard features include Bose premium audio, leatherette-trimmed heated front seats, an express open/close glass sunroof, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start, remote engine start, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen now with voice-activated navigation, and bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Occupant safety is assured, thanks to adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian and cyclist detection, and a rear view camera. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, LED headlights with automatic high beams, towing equipment with trailer sway control, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Sunroof, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
BlueLink Selective Service Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Interior Trim -inc: Cloth Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Piano Black Overhead Console Insert
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Dark chrome grille
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Fixed Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 235/60R18 All-Season
Pearlcoat Paint
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum XRT Exclusive
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear View Monitor (RVM) Back-Up Camera
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.65 Axle Ratio
54 L Fuel Tank
2 Skid Plates
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L GDI MPI DOHC I4 CVVT
4762# Gvwr
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode, Drive Mode Select (DMS) controlling transmission response, multi-terrain control modes (snow, mud, sand), column-mounted Shift-By-Wire (SBW) and paddle shifters
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Radio: Bose AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3/XM Premium Audio Sys -inc: 8 speakers, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wireless and wired), Bluetooth hands-free phone system, USB connectivity, BlueLink connected vehicle system, 12.3" display infotainment audio and stee...
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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$36,075
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Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2025 Hyundai Tucson