$27,066+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Hyundai Venue
ULTIMATE - Low Mileage
2025 Hyundai Venue
ULTIMATE - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$27,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,180KM
VIN KMHRC8A3XSU364164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Denim W/white R
- Interior Colour WHITE R
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,180 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
From the first step inside the 2025 Hyundai Venue you'll enjoy the features that make the cabin space your favourite place to be. This 2025 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2025 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2025 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This low mileage SUV has just 1,180 kms. It's denim w/white r in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
From the first step inside the 2025 Hyundai Venue you'll enjoy the features that make the cabin space your favourite place to be. This 2025 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2025 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2025 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This low mileage SUV has just 1,180 kms. It's denim w/white r in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Grand Highlander Limited Hybri 688 KM $74,998 + tax & lic
2022 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury 51,348 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Cadillac CTS Sport CT5, AWD, SUNROOF, SPORT, LIKE NEW 12,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$27,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2025 Hyundai Venue