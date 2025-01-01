Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> From the first step inside the 2025 Hyundai Venue youll enjoy the features that make the cabin space your favourite place to be. This 2025 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2025 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2025 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This low mileage SUV has just 1,180 kms. Its denim w/white r in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2025 Hyundai Venue

1,180 KM

Details Description

$27,066

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Hyundai Venue

ULTIMATE - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
12560645

2025 Hyundai Venue

ULTIMATE - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$27,066

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,180KM
VIN KMHRC8A3XSU364164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Denim W/white R
  • Interior Colour WHITE R
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,180 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

From the first step inside the 2025 Hyundai Venue you'll enjoy the features that make the cabin space your favourite place to be. This 2025 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

With an amazing, urban sized footprint, plus a massive amount of cargo space, this 2025 Venue can do it all. Whether you need a grocery getter, kid hauler, or an errand runner, this 2025 Venue is ready to turn everything into an adventure. This modern Venue has a bold yet sophisticated SUV profile that radiates road presence and allows you to express your unique sense of style. This low mileage SUV has just 1,180 kms. It's denim w/white r in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Grand Highlander Limited Hybri for sale in Nepean, ON
2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Grand Highlander Limited Hybri 688 KM $74,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury 51,348 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Cadillac CTS Sport CT5, AWD, SUNROOF, SPORT, LIKE NEW for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Cadillac CTS Sport CT5, AWD, SUNROOF, SPORT, LIKE NEW 12,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,066

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2025 Hyundai Venue