2025 Nissan Kicks

Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Make the most of every day with the versatile, spirited, and efficient 2025 Kicks.

This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2025 Kicks is here for it.

This canyon bronze m SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Standard features include a heated steering wheel with heated front seats, wireless charging, remote engine start, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors. Also standard is a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.

6.79% financing for 84 months.
Payments from $520.75 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.79% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $621 Administration fee included. Licensing not included. ). Incentives expire 2024-10-31. See dealer for details.

50 KM

$34,118

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

VIN 3N8AP6CB0SL317013

  • Exterior Colour Canyon Bronze M
  • Interior Colour CHAR CLTH
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0052
  • Mileage 50 KM

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto



Make the most of every day with the versatile, spirited, and efficient 2025 Kicks.

This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2025 Kicks is here for it.

This canyon bronze m SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Standard features include a heated steering wheel with heated front seats, wireless charging, remote engine start, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors. Also standard is a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.


6.79% financing for 84 months.
Payments from $520.75 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.79% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $621 Administration fee included. Licensing not included. ). Incentives expire 2024-10-31. See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
