$34,118+ tax & licensing
2025 Nissan Kicks
SV
2025 Nissan Kicks
SV
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$34,118
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50KM
VIN 3N8AP6CB0SL317013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Canyon Bronze M
- Interior Colour CHAR CLTH
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0052
- Mileage 50 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
Make the most of every day with the versatile, spirited, and efficient 2025 Kicks.
This Kicks did not take any shortcuts, but it is offering you a shortcut to possibility. Make the most of every day with intelligent features that help you express your personal style and feel your playlist with the incredible infotainment system. It really is time you put you first, and this 2025 Kicks is here for it.
This canyon bronze m SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Standard features include a heated steering wheel with heated front seats, wireless charging, remote engine start, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors. Also standard is a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
6.79% financing for 84 months.
Payments from $520.75 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.79% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $621 Administration fee included. Licensing not included. ). Incentives expire 2024-10-31. See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$34,118
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2025 Nissan Kicks