$58,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Nissan Murano
Platinum - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
2025 Nissan Murano
Platinum - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,252KM
VIN 5N1AZ3DT6SC100973
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2311
- Mileage 8,252 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Memory Seats!
Compare at $62535 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $58995!
With amazing tech and interior design, you can do more than carry passengers, you can host them in a comfy cabin. This 2025 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 8,252 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is Platinum. This Platinum trim takes luxury seriously with heated and cooled leather seats with diamond quilting and extended leather upholstery with contrast piping and stitching. Additional features include a dual panel panoramic moonroof, motion activated power liftgate, remote start with intelligent climate control, memory settings, ambient interior lighting, and a heated steering wheel for added comfort along with intelligent cruise with distance pacing, intelligent Around View camera, and traffic sign recognition for even more confidence. Navigation and Bose Premium Audio are added to the NissanConnect touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a ton more connectivity features. Forward collision warning, emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, blind spot detection, and rear parking sensors help inspire confidence on the drive. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
NissanConnect Services w/3-year free trial Tracker System
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Black Bodyside Cladding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning with AEB
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
ProPILOT Assist 1.1
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) w/Rear Automatic Braking (RAB)
Windows
MOONROOF
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
71 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
4.34 Axle Ratio
5600# Gvwr 408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Heated TailorFit Leatherette Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
NissanConnect with Navigation and Services Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Front and Rear Sonar System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Engine: 2.0L Variable Compression Turbo I-4 -inc: remote engine start and Idle Stop/Start
Tires: 255/50R21 All Season
2025 Nissan Murano