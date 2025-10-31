$41,776+ taxes & licensing
2025 Nissan Rogue
Midnight Edition
2025 Nissan Rogue
Midnight Edition
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Sale
$41,776
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50KM
VIN JN8BT3BB3SW420341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Everest White Tricoat Pearl
- Interior Colour GRAPHITE, TAILORFIT LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Moonroof, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Mobile Hotspot, Remote Start, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Climate Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
The Rogue is built to serve as a well-rounded crossover, with rugged design, a comfortable ride and modern interior tech.
Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2025 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.
This everest white tricoat pearl SUV has an automatic transmission.
Our Rogue's trim level is Midnight Edition. This trim steps things up with a power moonroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control and ProPilot Assist. Also standard include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
Total rebate of $500 is reflected in the price. 0% financing for 60 months. 3.74% financing for 84 months.
Payments from $574.46 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 3.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $621 Administration fee included. Licensing not included.**Rebates may not apply to all purchase types [cash, lease, or finance]. Eligibility & conditions varyplease see dealer for full details. ). Incentives expire 2025-10-31. See dealer for details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2025 Nissan Rogue