2025 Nissan Rogue

<b>Moonroof, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Mobile Hotspot, Remote Start, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Climate Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto</b><br> <br> <br> <br> The Rogue is built to serve as a well-rounded crossover, with rugged design, a comfortable ride and modern interior tech. <br> <br>Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2025 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.<br> <br> This everest white tricoat pearl SUV has an automatic transmission.<br> <br> Our Rogues trim level is Midnight Edition. This trim steps things up with a power moonroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control and ProPilot Assist. Also standard include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.<br><br> <br/> Total rebate of $500 is reflected in the price. 0% financing for 60 months. 3.74% financing for 84 months. <br> Payments from <b>$574.46</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 3.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $621 Administration fee included. Licensing not included.**Rebates may not apply to all purchase types [cash, lease, or finance]. Eligibility & conditions varyplease see dealer for full details. ). Incentives expire 2025-10-31. See dealer for details. <br> <br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Moonroof, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Mobile Hotspot, Remote Start, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Climate Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto



The Rogue is built to serve as a well-rounded crossover, with rugged design, a comfortable ride and modern interior tech.

Nissan was out for more than designing a good crossover in this 2025 Rogue. They were designing an experience. Whether your adventure takes you on a winding mountain path or finding the secrets within the city limits, this Rogue is up for it all. Spirited and refined with space for all your cargo and the biggest personalities, this Rogue is an easy choice for your next family vehicle.

This everest white tricoat pearl SUV has an automatic transmission.

Our Rogue's trim level is Midnight Edition. This trim steps things up with a power moonroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control and ProPilot Assist. Also standard include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.


Total rebate of $500 is reflected in the price. 0% financing for 60 months. 3.74% financing for 84 months.
Payments from $574.46 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 3.74% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $621 Administration fee included. Licensing not included.**Rebates may not apply to all purchase types [cash, lease, or finance]. Eligibility & conditions varyplease see dealer for full details. ). Incentives expire 2025-10-31. See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2025 Nissan Rogue