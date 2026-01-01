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2025 Nissan Rogue
Platinum - Low Mileage
2025 Nissan Rogue
Platinum - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
15,971KM
VIN JN8BT3DD9SW470529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember T
- Interior Colour CHESTNUT, QUILTED & PERFORATED SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEAT TRI
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,971 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2025 Rogue aims to exhilarate the soul and satisfy the need for a dependable family hauler. This 2025 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 15,971 km. It's Scarlet Ember T in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is Platinum. This range-topping Rogue Platinum features a driver's head up display and Bose premium audio, and rewards you with 19-inch alloy wheels, quilted anmd perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery, heated rear seats, a power moonroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control and ProPilot Assist. Also standard include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include HD Enhanced Intelligent Around View Monitoring, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2025 Rogue aims to exhilarate the soul and satisfy the need for a dependable family hauler. This 2025 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 15,971 km. It's Scarlet Ember T in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is Platinum. This range-topping Rogue Platinum features a driver's head up display and Bose premium audio, and rewards you with 19-inch alloy wheels, quilted anmd perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery, heated rear seats, a power moonroof, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control and ProPilot Assist. Also standard include heated front heats, a heated leather steering wheel, mobile hotspot internet access, proximity key with remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Safety features also include HD Enhanced Intelligent Around View Monitoring, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, front and rear collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2025 Nissan Rogue