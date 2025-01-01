Menu
This 2025 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Kanata. 

With exhilarating performance and class-leading fuel efficiency, this Toyota Corolla Hatchback is a study in dynamic balance. Dont let that fool you though: this edgy and rule breaking hatchback is ready to revolutionize the hatchback segment. If you find yourself looking for the next big thing, this Corolla Hatchback is ready to help you find it.This sedan has 11,815 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,815 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2025 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

With exhilarating performance and class-leading fuel efficiency, this Toyota Corolla Hatchback is a study in dynamic balance. Don't let that fool you though: this edgy and rule breaking hatchback is ready to revolutionize the hatchback segment. If you find yourself looking for the next big thing, this Corolla Hatchback is ready to help you find it.This sedan has 11,815 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

