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2026 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline Black Edition
2026 Volkswagen Taos
Comfortline Black Edition
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$42,296
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
90KM
VIN 3VV2C7B22TM035388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Monument Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13610
- Mileage 90 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Parking Sensors, Wireless Charing, Remote Start, Heated Seats!
The 2026 Volkswagen Taos blends compact SUV size, bold styling and versatile capability into one smart package.
From the outside, the 2026 Taos presents sleek body lines, a refreshed front fascia and modern lighting that reflect a confident, urban-ready look. Inside, the cabin features intuitive connectivity, quality materials and seating designed to comfortably accommodate both driver and passengers. With its thoughtful flexibility, smart features and Volkswagens commitment to reliability, the Taos offers a compelling choice for those seeking compact SUV versatility.
This Monument Gray SUV has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. With that spritely motor it gets 9.4 L/100 km in the city and uses just 7.2 L/100 km out on the highway according to Transport Canada.
Our Taos's trim level is Comfortline Black Edition. Standard features include a dual panel sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, wireless device charging, remote engine start, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, collision mitigation, blind spot alert, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Parking Sensors, Wireless Charing, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
The 2026 Volkswagen Taos blends compact SUV size, bold styling and versatile capability into one smart package.
From the outside, the 2026 Taos presents sleek body lines, a refreshed front fascia and modern lighting that reflect a confident, urban-ready look. Inside, the cabin features intuitive connectivity, quality materials and seating designed to comfortably accommodate both driver and passengers. With its thoughtful flexibility, smart features and Volkswagens commitment to reliability, the Taos offers a compelling choice for those seeking compact SUV versatility.
This Monument Gray SUV has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. With that spritely motor it gets 9.4 L/100 km in the city and uses just 7.2 L/100 km out on the highway according to Transport Canada.
Our Taos's trim level is Comfortline Black Edition. Standard features include a dual panel sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, wireless device charging, remote engine start, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include lane keep assist with lane departure warning, collision mitigation, blind spot alert, and autonomous emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Parking Sensors, Wireless Charing, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Safety
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior
Sunroof
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome accents
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Parking Sensors
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Leatherette steering wheel trim
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Wheel Diameter: 19
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Self-leveling headlights
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Tires: Width: 235 mm
BLIND SPOT ALERT
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.4 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Head Room: 1,003 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 963 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,090 kg
Black aluminum rims
Rear Head Room: 986 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm
Curb weight: 1,561 kg
Overall Width: 1,841 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,705 L
Front Leg Room: 1,019 mm
Overall height: 1,654 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,403 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,153 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Collision Mitigation
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Traffic Alert
Wireless App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Wireless Mirroring
Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Metal-Look
Wheelbase: 2,680 mm
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Wireless Charing
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Remote Engine Start : Keyfob remote start
Front Hip Room: 1,370 mm
VW Car-Net services (capabilities require enrollment or subscription)
Overall Length : 4,467 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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$42,296
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2026 Volkswagen Taos