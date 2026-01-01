New and Used Dodge Journey for Sale in Kanata, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT-7-PASS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, BLACK WHEELS!
$10,995 + tax & lic
140,992KM
Red
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Orleans, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT
$10,999 + tax & lic
175,000KM
Grey
Seaway Motors
Brockville, ON
2017 Dodge Journey
CROSSROAD, 7 PASSENGER REAR DVD, LEATHER, SUNROOF!
$14,795 + tax & lic
104,369KM
Grey
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Orleans, ON
2009 Dodge Journey
JUST LANDED
$3,900 + tax & lic
102,639KM
Brilliant Black Crystal Prl
Car-On Auto Sales
Ottawa, ON
2017 Dodge Journey
SE
$11,995 + tax & lic
115,000KM
GRANITE METALLIC CLEAR COAT
Patterson Auto Sales
Madoc, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
$7,020 + tax & lic
98,607KM
Black
Holiday Ford
Peterborough, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT
$9,688 + tax & lic
173,480KM
White
St. Lawrence Automobiles
Brockville, ON
2015 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
$7,995 + tax & lic
170,000KM
Prilo Occasion
Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
2017 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
$12,871 + tax & lic
109,920KM
DriveTown Ottawa
Ottawa, ON
2019 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg FWD
$10,871 + tax & lic
201,260KM
Black
DriveTown Ottawa
Ottawa, ON
2014 Dodge Journey
R/T Rallye
$9,990 + tax & lic
180,993KM
Grey
2012 Dodge Journey
Certified
$4,800 + tax & lic
237,538KM
Black
Deals On Wheels
Peterborough, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
Crossroad
$CALL + tax & lic
92,147KM
2017 Dodge Journey
Crossroad
$CALL + tax & lic
139,564KM
2015 Dodge Journey
FWD 4DR SE PLUS
$7,995 + tax & lic
129,685KM
Black
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
Ottawa, ON
2015 Dodge Journey
R/T
$CALL + tax & lic
199,224KM
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette
Carleton Place, ON