New and Used Dodge Journey for Sale in Kanata, ON

Showing 1-17 of 17
Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT-7-PASS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, BLACK WHEELS! for sale in Orleans, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT-7-PASS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, BLACK WHEELS!
Sale
$10,995 + tax & lic
140,992KM
Red
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Orleans, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Brockville, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT
$10,999 + tax & lic
175,000KM
Grey
Seaway Motors

Brockville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Dodge Journey CROSSROAD, 7 PASSENGER REAR DVD, LEATHER, SUNROOF! for sale in Orleans, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

CROSSROAD, 7 PASSENGER REAR DVD, LEATHER, SUNROOF!
Sale
$14,795 + tax & lic
104,369KM
Grey
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Orleans, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 Dodge Journey JUST LANDED for sale in Ottawa, ON

2009 Dodge Journey

JUST LANDED
$3,900 + tax & lic
102,639KM
Brilliant Black Crystal Prl
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Journey SXT AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

SXT AWD
$16,900 + tax & lic
65,150KM
Orange
Easton Auto Sales

Gananoque, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Journey SE for sale in Madoc, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

SE
$11,995 + tax & lic
115,000KM
GRANITE METALLIC CLEAR COAT
Patterson Auto Sales

Madoc, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in Peterborough, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg
$7,020 + tax & lic
98,607KM
Black
Holiday Ford

Peterborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Brockville, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT
Sale
$9,688 + tax & lic
173,480KM
White
St. Lawrence Automobiles

Brockville, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg
$7,995 + tax & lic
170,000KM
Prilo Occasion

Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC

Used 2017 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg
Sale
$12,871 + tax & lic
109,920KM
DriveTown Ottawa

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg FWD for sale in Ottawa, ON

2019 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg FWD
Sale
$10,871 + tax & lic
201,260KM
Black
DriveTown Ottawa

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Dodge Journey R/T Rallye for sale in Kingston, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T Rallye
$9,990 + tax & lic
180,993KM
Grey
Platinum Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Dodge Journey Certified for sale in Peterborough, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

Certified
Sale
$4,800 + tax & lic
237,538KM
Black
Deals On Wheels

Peterborough, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Kingston, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad
$CALL + tax & lic
92,147KM
Platinum Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Kingston, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad
$CALL + tax & lic
139,564KM
Platinum Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SE PLUS for sale in Ottawa, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SE PLUS
Sale
$7,995 + tax & lic
129,685KM
Black
Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Ottawa, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey R/T for sale in Carleton Place, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

R/T
$CALL + tax & lic
199,224KM
Bean Chevrolet Buick GMC Corvette

Carleton Place, ON