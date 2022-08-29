Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

56,914 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Val Albert Motors Ltd

866-824-9402

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck

Location

Val Albert Motors Ltd

392 Government Rd E, Kapuskasing, ON P5N 2Y1

866-824-9402

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,914KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9113632
  • Stock #: 22-515A
  • VIN: 3GCNYAEF4KG189235

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 22-515A
  • Mileage 56,914 KM

Vehicle Features

Black grille
Locking Tailgate
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
170 amp alternator
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Manual Windows
GVWR: 6
Solid Paint
Black manual outside mirrors
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
Engine: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8
Preferred Equipment Group 1WT
Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat
Single-speed transfer case
Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks
Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column
Solar Absorbing Tinted Glass
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System
Tires: 255/70R17 AS BW
Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering
3.5'' Diagonal Monochromatic Display
Black (Semi-Gloss) Front Bumper
Black (Semi-Gloss) Rear Bumper
Wheels: 17'' x 8'' Ultra Silver Painted Steel
130 kg)
900 lbs (3

