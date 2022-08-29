$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
56,914KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9113632
- Stock #: 22-515A
- VIN: 3GCNYAEF4KG189235
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 22-515A
- Mileage 56,914 KM
Vehicle Features
Black grille
Locking Tailgate
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
170 amp alternator
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Manual Windows
GVWR: 6
Solid Paint
Black manual outside mirrors
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
Engine: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8
Preferred Equipment Group 1WT
Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat
Single-speed transfer case
Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks
Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column
Solar Absorbing Tinted Glass
Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System
Tires: 255/70R17 AS BW
Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering
3.5'' Diagonal Monochromatic Display
Black (Semi-Gloss) Front Bumper
Black (Semi-Gloss) Rear Bumper
Wheels: 17'' x 8'' Ultra Silver Painted Steel
130 kg)
900 lbs (3
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
