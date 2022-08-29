2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 9 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9113632

9113632 Stock #: 22-515A

22-515A VIN: 3GCNYAEF4KG189235

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 22-515A

Mileage 56,914 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Black grille Locking Tailgate Mechanical 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio 170 amp alternator Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler Additional Features Manual Windows GVWR: 6 Solid Paint Black manual outside mirrors Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic w/OD Engine: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 Preferred Equipment Group 1WT Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat Single-speed transfer case Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column Solar Absorbing Tinted Glass Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System Tires: 255/70R17 AS BW Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering 3.5'' Diagonal Monochromatic Display Black (Semi-Gloss) Front Bumper Black (Semi-Gloss) Rear Bumper Wheels: 17'' x 8'' Ultra Silver Painted Steel 130 kg) 900 lbs (3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.