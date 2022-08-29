Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Cherokee

49,049 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Val Albert Motors Ltd

866-824-9402

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Val Albert Motors Ltd

392 Government Rd E, Kapuskasing, ON P5N 2Y1

866-824-9402

  1. 9113641
  2. 9113641
  3. 9113641
  4. 9113641
  5. 9113641
  6. 9113641
  7. 9113641
  8. 9113641
  9. 9113641
  10. 9113641
  11. 9113641
  12. 9113641
  13. 9113641
  14. 9113641
  15. 9113641
  16. 9113641
  17. 9113641
  18. 9113641
  19. 9113641
  20. 9113641
  21. 9113641
  22. 9113641
  23. 9113641
  24. 9113641
  25. 9113641
  26. 9113641
  27. 9113641
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,049KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9113641
  • Stock #: 22-521A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBN0KD233187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-521A
  • Mileage 49,049 KM

Vehicle Features

Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
3.734 Axle Ratio
180-amp alternator
Engine Stop-Start System
Jeep Active Drive II
Off-Road Suspension
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Bright dual exhaust tips
Acoustic windshield
Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission
Active Noise Control System
GVWR: 2
Monotone Paint Application
Leather-Faced Seats w/Cloth Inserts
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS
quick order package 27E Trailhawk
Insulation Group
494 kgs (5/500 lbs)
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4'' Display
Wheels: 17'' x 7.5'' Aluminum w/Graphite Pockets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Val Albert Motors Ltd

2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 1 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 2500 Big Horn
 60,544 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 15,919 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Val Albert Motors Ltd

Val Albert Motors Ltd

Val Albert Motors Ltd

392 Government Rd E, Kapuskasing, ON P5N 2Y1

Call Dealer

866-824-XXXX

(click to show)

866-824-9402

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory