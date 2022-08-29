$CALL+ tax & licensing
Val Albert Motors Ltd
866-824-9402
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
392 Government Rd E, Kapuskasing, ON P5N 2Y1
49,049KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9113641
- Stock #: 22-521A
- VIN: 1C4PJMBN0KD233187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,049 KM
Vehicle Features
Hill Descent Control
Engine Oil Cooler
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
3.734 Axle Ratio
180-amp alternator
Engine Stop-Start System
Jeep Active Drive II
Off-Road Suspension
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Bright dual exhaust tips
Acoustic windshield
Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission
Active Noise Control System
GVWR: 2
Monotone Paint Application
Leather-Faced Seats w/Cloth Inserts
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS
quick order package 27E Trailhawk
Insulation Group
494 kgs (5/500 lbs)
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4'' Display
Wheels: 17'' x 7.5'' Aluminum w/Graphite Pockets
Val Albert Motors Ltd
392 Government Rd E, Kapuskasing, ON P5N 2Y1