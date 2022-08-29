Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

51,145 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Val Albert Motors Ltd

866-824-9402

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT

Location

Val Albert Motors Ltd

392 Government Rd E, Kapuskasing, ON P5N 2Y1

866-824-9402

  1. 9065953
  2. 9065953
  3. 9065953
  4. 9065953
  5. 9065953
  6. 9065953
  7. 9065953
  8. 9065953
  9. 9065953
  10. 9065953
  11. 9065953
  12. 9065953
  13. 9065953
  14. 9065953
  15. 9065953
  16. 9065953
  17. 9065953
  18. 9065953
  19. 9065953
  20. 9065953
  21. 9065953
  22. 9065953
  23. 9065953
  24. 9065953
  25. 9065953
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

51,145KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9065953
  • Stock #: 22-324A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT2KS507153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Delmonico Red Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-324A
  • Mileage 51,145 KM

Vehicle Features

Electronically Controlled Throttle
Hemi Badge
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Next Generation Engine Controller
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Monotone Paint Application
GVWR: 3
Quick Order Package 22G SLT
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Engine Oil Heat Exchanger
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5'' Display
Wheels: 17'' x 7'' Aluminum
129 kgs (6/900 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Val Albert Motors Ltd

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 51,145 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Durango GT
 73,101 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Spo...
 3,521 KM
$38,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Val Albert Motors Ltd

Val Albert Motors Ltd

Val Albert Motors Ltd

392 Government Rd E, Kapuskasing, ON P5N 2Y1

Call Dealer

866-824-XXXX

(click to show)

866-824-9402

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory