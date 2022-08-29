$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Classic SLT
51,145KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9065953
- Stock #: 22-324A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT2KS507153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Delmonico Red Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Hemi Badge
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Next Generation Engine Controller
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Monotone Paint Application
GVWR: 3
Quick Order Package 22G SLT
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Engine Oil Heat Exchanger
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5'' Display
Wheels: 17'' x 7'' Aluminum
129 kgs (6/900 lbs)
