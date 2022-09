$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 1 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9065953

9065953 Stock #: 22-324A

22-324A VIN: 1C6RR7LT2KS507153

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Delmonico Red Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-324A

Mileage 51,145 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Electronically Controlled Throttle Hemi Badge Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Mechanical Next Generation Engine Controller 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Interior Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Additional Features Monotone Paint Application GVWR: 3 Quick Order Package 22G SLT Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5'' Display Wheels: 17'' x 7'' Aluminum 129 kgs (6/900 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.