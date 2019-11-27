This 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.



This 4X4 pickup has 293252 kms. It's pewter in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.



To apply right now for financing use this link :https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/







Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.



For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.