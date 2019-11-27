Menu
Account
Sign In

2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 293,252KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4373757
  • Stock #: 20-080A
  • VIN: 2GCEK19T411244386
Exterior Colour
Pewter
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
This 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.

This 4X4 pickup has 293252 kms. It's pewter in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link :https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2013 Infiniti JX35 A...
 146,901 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic Sed...
 77,927 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 119,980 KM
$9,472 + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Send A Message