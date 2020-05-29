Menu
2003 Ford F-250

Location

  • 208,100KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5049240
  • Stock #: 20-114B
  • VIN: 1FTNW20S03ED40807
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
10-cylinder
This 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty is for sale today.

This pickup has 208,100 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

