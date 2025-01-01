Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2003 Honda Accord Sedan is for sale today. <br> <br>This sedan has 180,950 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2003 Honda Accord

180,950 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2003 Honda Accord

SEDAN LX-G

Watch This Vehicle
12260431

2003 Honda Accord

SEDAN LX-G

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,950KM
VIN 1HGCM56433A807363

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-201A
  • Mileage 180,950 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2003 Honda Accord Sedan is for sale today.

This sedan has 180,950 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 BMW 3 Series 330e xDrive - Sunroof - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2023 BMW 3 Series 330e xDrive - Sunroof - Heated Seats 29,321 KM $46,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SL - Moonroof - Leather Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue SL - Moonroof - Leather Seats 34,731 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Kanata, ON
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT - Heated Seats - Bluetooth 143,274 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2003 Honda Accord