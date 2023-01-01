$CALL+ tax & licensing
2004 Chrysler Sebring
LX
2004 Chrysler Sebring
LX
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
161,795KM
Used
VIN 1C3EL46X44N359387
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-060B
- Mileage 161,795 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2004 Chrysler Sebring is for sale today.
This sedan has 161,795 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2004 Chrysler Sebring