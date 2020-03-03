Menu
2004 Toyota Sienna

CE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4817331
  • Stock #: 20-131A
  • VIN: 5TDZA23C94S082044
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
This 2004 Toyota Sienna is for sale today.

This van has 154,500 kms. It's yellow in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

