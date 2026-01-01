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<b>OnStar, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors!</b><br> <br> This 2010 Chevrolet Impala is for sale today.<br> <br>The Chevrolet Impala retains the classic American full-size attributes of a big, roomy cabin, an equally big trunk, and a soft, comfortable ride. For the 2010 Chevrolet Impala, you get a more powerful, safe, and reliable sedan than much of the competition. Check out the Impala to see why Chevy has a reputation for reliability, quality, and value.<br> <br>This sedan has 145,912 km. Its Brown in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: OnStar, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2010 Chevrolet Impala

145,912 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2010 Chevrolet Impala

LS - OnStar - Cruise Control

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14175850

2010 Chevrolet Impala

LS - OnStar - Cruise Control

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,912KM
VIN 2G1WA5EK6A1236312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,912 KM

Vehicle Description

OnStar, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors!

This 2010 Chevrolet Impala is for sale today.

The Chevrolet Impala retains the classic American full-size attributes of a big, roomy cabin, an equally big trunk, and a soft, comfortable ride. For the 2010 Chevrolet Impala, you get a more powerful, safe, and reliable sedan than much of the competition. Check out the Impala to see why Chevy has a reputation for reliability, quality, and value.

This sedan has 145,912 km. It's Brown in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: OnStar, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/


Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Onstar

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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613-258-3403

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Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

2010 Chevrolet Impala