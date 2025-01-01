Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo!</b><br> <br> This 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is for sale today. <br> <br>Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and thats no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. This truck demands respect wherever it goes with a powerful engine and a rugged style. This 4X4 pickup has 165,269 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0f3ym6ef/1xMTTaEIzPZsBKtNPLwuOEI target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Am/fm Stereo. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

165,269 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT - Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle
12136405

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT - Cruise Control

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,269KM
VIN 1GC3KVBG3AF123367

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 165,269 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo!

This 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is for sale today.

Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. This truck demands respect wherever it goes with a powerful engine and a rugged style. This 4X4 pickup has 165,269 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Am/fm Stereo.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Nissan Kicks SR - Heated Seats - Remote Start for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Nissan Kicks SR - Heated Seats - Remote Start 11,115 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier 51,611 KM $29,138 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Corolla Hatchback - Low Mileage for sale in Orleans, ON
2024 Toyota Corolla Hatchback - Low Mileage 294 KM $36,138 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500