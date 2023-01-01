$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE - Power Windows
82,864KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10100613
- Stock #: 23-215A
- VIN: 2D4RN4DE4AR302018
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-215A
- Mileage 82,864 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 82,864 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
