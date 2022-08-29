$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150
XLT - Aluminum Wheels - Power Windows
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
234,123KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9247066
- Stock #: 22-132B
- VIN: 1FTFW1EV2AFC08916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 234,123 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2010 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 234,123 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
All Wheel Drive
Aluminum Wheels
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0