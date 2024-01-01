$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - OnStar - Power Windows
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - OnStar - Power Windows
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
347,515KM
Used
VIN 1GTSKVE39AZ119052
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 24-129B
- Mileage 347,515 KM
Vehicle Description
OnStar, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control!
This 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today.
The 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 347,515 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Safety
Onstar
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2010 GMC Sierra 1500