Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 193,320KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4988142
  • Stock #: 19-140B
  • VIN: 1G1PF5S98B7242642
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2011 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today.

The compact 2011 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 193,320 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 165,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Fiat 500 Lounge...
 48,200 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Golf...
 56,000 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Send A Message