2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT - OnStar - SiriusXM

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT - OnStar - SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 228,814KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4988139
  • Stock #: 20-093A
  • VIN: 1GC2KXCG8BZ371121
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors, Aluminum Wheels!

This 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is for sale today.

Notably enhanced with added capability and fuel efficiency, the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is an outstanding choice for a heavy-duty truck. The 2011 Silverado 2500HD is like the 2010 model on the outside, but under the hood Chevrolet has added a sturdier frame and suspension components and a myriad of electronic driver aids. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 228,814 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o
Safety
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Onstar
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
  • Pwr steering
Additional Features
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Single two-sided key
  • Side guard door beams
  • Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
  • Rear bench split-folding
  • Compass and outside temp display
  • Door trim panels soft vinyl w/map pocket
  • StabiliTrak electronic stability control system w/trailer sway control & hill start assist
  • (6) uplevel performance speakers
  • SiriusXM
  • Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
  • Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
  • Defogger, windshield and side window
  • Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench
  • Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
  • Mouldings, body side, body coloured
  • Windows, rear, power
  • Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing
  • Vehicle theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Seat belts, 3-point safety belts in front outboard seat & all seating positions
  • Axle, rear, 3.73 ratio
  • Chassis, handling/trailering, heavy duty -inc: rear monotube shocks
  • Body ordering code, fleetside
  • GVWR, 4309 kg (9,500 lb) (REQ: MYD Trans)
  • Air cleaner, high capacity
  • Cooling, engine oil
  • Cooling, heavy duty transmission
  • Generator, 125-amp
  • Recovery hooks, two, front mounted at the front of each frame side member
  • Brakes, antilock, 4-wheel ABS, front and rear disc
  • Grille, moulded plastic w/chrome surround & integral centre emblem
  • Lights, dual automatic halogen composite -inc: auto exterior lamp control & flash-to-pass feature
  • Lights, cargo lamp
  • Windshield wipers and washers, intermittent wiper system -inc: demand-type washer system
  • Steering wheel and column, tilt wheel adjustable w/brake/transmission shift interlock
  • Instrumentation, includes speedometer, tachometer, odometer w/trip odometer, fuel level & engine temp, voltmeter & oil pressure & tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
  • Driver information centre -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, trans temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus w/language function, warning messages
  • Console, roof, deluxe
  • Mirror, rear view, prismatic with soft vinyl rim
  • Air bag restraint, frontal single stage, driver and right front passenger
  • Child safety restraints, LATCH lower anchor and tethers top tether anchor located behind rear bench seat
  • Transfer case, electronic shift 2-speed w/rotary dial controls
  • Bumpers, front, includes chrome bumper and end caps
  • Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window light tinted glass on all other windows
  • Trim Level, Convenience Pkg Comfort and Decor
  • Cruise control, electronic w/set & resume speed located on steering wheel
  • Sunshades, left hand, right hand padded, with lighted visor mirrors colour-keyed cloth
  • Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature includes driver express down
  • Engine, 6.0L SFI V8

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

