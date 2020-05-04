2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors, Aluminum Wheels!
This 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is for sale today.
Notably enhanced with added capability and fuel efficiency, the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is an outstanding choice for a heavy-duty truck. The 2011 Silverado 2500HD is like the 2010 model on the outside, but under the hood Chevrolet has added a sturdier frame and suspension components and a myriad of electronic driver aids. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 228,814 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Heated Mirrors, Aluminum Wheels.
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
