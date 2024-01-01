$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2011 Chevrolet Suburban
LT - Remote Start - Bluetooth
2011 Chevrolet Suburban
LT - Remote Start - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
229,789KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNSKJE38BR138628
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-261A
- Mileage 229,789 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM!
This 2011 Chevrolet Suburban is for sale today.
When it comes to full-size SUVs, there are large and there are extra large. The 2011 Chevrolet Suburban leans towards the extra-large side of the fence. It's ideal for large families or anyone who needs to haul lots of people and lots of cargo at the same time. One of the original SUVs, the Chevy Suburban is easily still one of the best. This SUV has 229,789 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 320HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2011 Chevrolet Suburban is for sale today.
When it comes to full-size SUVs, there are large and there are extra large. The 2011 Chevrolet Suburban leans towards the extra-large side of the fence. It's ideal for large families or anyone who needs to haul lots of people and lots of cargo at the same time. One of the original SUVs, the Chevy Suburban is easily still one of the best. This SUV has 229,789 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 320HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE TECH PACKAGE! 82,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Lincoln MKX Select 142,229 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Infiniti Q50 3.0t Signature Edition AWD 33,407 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2011 Chevrolet Suburban