<b>Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> This 2011 Chevrolet Suburban is for sale today. <br> <br>When it comes to full-size SUVs, there are large and there are extra large. The 2011 Chevrolet Suburban leans towards the extra-large side of the fence. Its ideal for large families or anyone who needs to haul lots of people and lots of cargo at the same time. One of the original SUVs, the Chevy Suburban is easily still one of the best. This SUV has 229,789 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 320HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2011 Chevrolet Suburban

229,789 KM

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Used
229,789KM
VIN 1GNSKJE38BR138628

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-261A
  • Mileage 229,789 KM

Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM!

This 2011 Chevrolet Suburban is for sale today.

When it comes to full-size SUVs, there are large and there are extra large. The 2011 Chevrolet Suburban leans towards the extra-large side of the fence. It's ideal for large families or anyone who needs to haul lots of people and lots of cargo at the same time. One of the original SUVs, the Chevy Suburban is easily still one of the best. This SUV has 229,789 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 320HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Bluetooth

Onstar

SiriusXM

