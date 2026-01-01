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<b>Sunroof, Steering Wheel Controls, Park Assist, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> This 2012 Chevrolet Camaro is for sale today. <br> <br>The 2012 Chevrolet Camaro blends a modern yet retro design with the latest in automotive technology and awesome muscle car performance to create a true modern muscle car for todays enthusiasts. Named after one of the original muscle cars from the 60s, the Camaro continues to be a top choice among those looking for a vehicle with a long history of power, performance and true muscle car looks. On top of that, its an outstanding value! Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Steering Wheel Controls, Park Assist, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, Air Conditioning .<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

Details Description Features

$20,076

+ taxes & licensing
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2012 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT - Sunroof - Park Assist

Watch This Vehicle
13990182

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT - Sunroof - Park Assist

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$20,076

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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VIN 2G1FB1E39C9128723

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Steering Wheel Controls, Park Assist, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!

This 2012 Chevrolet Camaro is for sale today.

The 2012 Chevrolet Camaro blends a modern yet retro design with the latest in automotive technology and awesome muscle car performance to create a true modern muscle car for today's enthusiasts. Named after one of the original muscle cars from the 60s, the Camaro continues to be a top choice among those looking for a vehicle with a long history of power, performance and true muscle car looks. On top of that, it's an outstanding value! It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Steering Wheel Controls, Park Assist, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, Air Conditioning .

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Onstar

Additional Features

Park Assist
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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613-258-XXXX

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613-258-3403

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$20,076

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

2012 Chevrolet Camaro