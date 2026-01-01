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2012 Chevrolet Camaro
1LT - Sunroof - Park Assist
2012 Chevrolet Camaro
1LT - Sunroof - Park Assist
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$20,076
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
CALL
VIN 2G1FB1E39C9128723
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Steering Wheel Controls, Park Assist, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!
This 2012 Chevrolet Camaro is for sale today.
The 2012 Chevrolet Camaro blends a modern yet retro design with the latest in automotive technology and awesome muscle car performance to create a true modern muscle car for today's enthusiasts. Named after one of the original muscle cars from the 60s, the Camaro continues to be a top choice among those looking for a vehicle with a long history of power, performance and true muscle car looks. On top of that, it's an outstanding value! It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Steering Wheel Controls, Park Assist, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, Air Conditioning .
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2012 Chevrolet Camaro is for sale today.
The 2012 Chevrolet Camaro blends a modern yet retro design with the latest in automotive technology and awesome muscle car performance to create a true modern muscle car for today's enthusiasts. Named after one of the original muscle cars from the 60s, the Camaro continues to be a top choice among those looking for a vehicle with a long history of power, performance and true muscle car looks. On top of that, it's an outstanding value! It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Steering Wheel Controls, Park Assist, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, Air Conditioning .
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
Additional Features
Park Assist
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
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613-258-XXXX(click to show)
$20,076
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2012 Chevrolet Camaro