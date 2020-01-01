Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Chevrolet Impala

LT - Bluetooth - OnStar

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Impala

LT - Bluetooth - OnStar

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4403055
  • Stock #: 19-489B
  • VIN: 2G1WB5E39C1330340
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, OnStar!

This 2012 Chevrolet Impala is for sale today.

The Chevrolet Impala retains the classic American full-size attributes of a big, roomy cabin, an equally big trunk, and a soft, comfortable ride. For the 2012 Chevrolet Impala, you get a more powerful, safe and reliable sedan than much of the competition. Check out the Impala to see why Chevy has a reputation for reliability, quality, and value. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Onstar.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Onstar
Convenience
  • Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2012 Chevrolet Impal...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 79,606 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Murano A...
 13,885 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Send A Message