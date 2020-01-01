Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, OnStar!



This 2012 Chevrolet Impala is for sale today.



The Chevrolet Impala retains the classic American full-size attributes of a big, roomy cabin, an equally big trunk, and a soft, comfortable ride. For the 2012 Chevrolet Impala, you get a more powerful, safe and reliable sedan than much of the competition. Check out the Impala to see why Chevy has a reputation for reliability, quality, and value. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Onstar.



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.



