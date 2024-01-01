$10,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 6-Speed Manual !
Location
2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-2727
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
193,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG2CL210179
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 193,000 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed manual ! Alloy Wheels ! Hard Top !
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
