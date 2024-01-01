Menu
6-Speed manual ! Alloy Wheels ! Hard Top !

2012 Jeep Wrangler

193,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1C4AJWAG2CL210179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed manual ! Alloy Wheels ! Hard Top !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
