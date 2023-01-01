2012 Kia Soul

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 1 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10100610

10100610 Stock #: 23-215B

23-215B VIN: KNDJT2A60C7476755

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 165,180 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.