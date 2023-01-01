$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Soul
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
165,180KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10100610
- Stock #: 23-215B
- VIN: KNDJT2A60C7476755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,180 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2012 Kia Soul is aimed squarely at the Scion crowd, with its funky styling, wild colors, personalized interior and exterior treatments, and kooky hip hop hamster advertising campaign. Improvements in performance and efficiency add tremendous value to the Soul.This wagon has 165,180 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
