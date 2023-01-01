Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Soul

165,180 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Soul

2012 Kia Soul

4U Burner

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Soul

4U Burner

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
165,180KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10100610
  • Stock #: 23-215B
  • VIN: KNDJT2A60C7476755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,180 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 Kia Soul is for sale today.

The 2012 Kia Soul is aimed squarely at the Scion crowd, with its funky styling, wild colors, personalized interior and exterior treatments, and kooky hip hop hamster advertising campaign. Improvements in performance and efficiency add tremendous value to the Soul.This wagon has 165,180 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 82,864 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Kia Soul 4U Bur...
 165,180 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SEL...
 223,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory