2012 Kia Soul

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8356086

8356086 Stock #: L0083A

L0083A VIN: KNDJT2A65C7427549

Vehicle Details Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L0083A

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Premium Sound Package SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.