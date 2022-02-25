Menu
2012 Kia Soul

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

4u Retro - Sunroof - Heated Seats

4u Retro - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8356086
  • Stock #: L0083A
  • VIN: KNDJT2A65C7427549

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, SiriusXM!

This 2012 Kia Soul is for sale today.

The 2012 Kia Soul is aimed squarely at the Scion crowd, with its funky styling, wild colors, personalized interior and exterior treatments, and kooky hip hop hamster advertising campaign. Improvements in performance and efficiency add tremendous value to the Soul.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

