2012 Volkswagen Passat
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
Used
87,800KM
VIN 1VWAH7A35CC011011
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-269A
- Mileage 87,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2012 Volkswagen Passat is for sale today.
Volkswagen is redesigned completely its mid-size Passat for 2012, and while doing so, stretching it in size by several inches in overall length and wheelbase. This yields significantly more interior space--especially for backseat passengers. Ride quality is improved, too. Meanwhile, Volkswagen has expanded the standard feature list while trimming down options and build combinations--all while lowering the price significantly on some of the variants. At the same time, VW has brought an optional TDI clean-diesel engine back to the Passat. The new 2012 Passat is no longer a premium-priced model; Volkswagen has made this redesigned model fully competitive in price and features with other high-value models such as the Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima, and configured it size-wise to directly take on the Honda Accord. This sedan has 87,800 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 5 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
