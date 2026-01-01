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2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS Cheyenne Edition
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS Cheyenne Edition
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
226,393KM
VIN 3GCPKREA2DG197642
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-152B
- Mileage 226,393 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
When it comes to full-size pickups, it's hard to find fault with what Chevrolet has done with its 2013 Silverado 1500. The cabin of this Silverado 1500 is very spacious with excellent headroom and legroom all around. The Silverado's big gauges and button controls fit the look of this truck and can be operated when wearing work or winter gloves. The Silverado is surprisingly hushed inside with plenty of sound deadening and tight build quality resulting in a smooth and comfortable ride.
This 4X4 pickup has 226,393 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
When it comes to full-size pickups, it's hard to find fault with what Chevrolet has done with its 2013 Silverado 1500. The cabin of this Silverado 1500 is very spacious with excellent headroom and legroom all around. The Silverado's big gauges and button controls fit the look of this truck and can be operated when wearing work or winter gloves. The Silverado is surprisingly hushed inside with plenty of sound deadening and tight build quality resulting in a smooth and comfortable ride.
This 4X4 pickup has 226,393 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Spare tire lock
4-wheel drive
Single two-sided key
5'8" pickup box
Brakes, front disc and rear drum
Transfer case, floor-mounted shifter
Axle, rear, 3.42 ratio
Chassis equipment, handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
Engine, 4.8L SFI flex fuel V8 (Vortec) *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
Generator, 145 amp
GVWR, 3175 kg (7000 lb)
Pick up box, two tier loading
Safety
Side guard door beams
Child safety restraints, LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
Seat belts, driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
Air bags, driver and right front passenger, dual stage -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
Air bags, side curtain, roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
Air bags, side-impact, seat-mounted, driver and right front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
Restraint provisions child, rear seat, rear facing
Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control, hill start assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth For Phone
(6) uplevel performance speakers
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Antenna, radio mast
Exterior
Chrome centre caps
Door handles, black
Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
Lights, backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
Lights, front, dual automatic halogen composite
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system
Glass, deep tint on rear door and rear window, light tinted glass on all other windows
Mirrors, OSRV mirror LH/RH, heated, power adjusting, manual fold, black
Mouldings, body side, body coloured
Grille, moulded plastic, integral 'Chevrolet' emblem at centre of grille
Wheel trim, 432 mm (17") chrome appearance, steel wheel includes chrome centre caps
Bumpers, front, chrome
Grille, chrome surround with chrome mesh
Interior
Base decor
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Console, overhead, deluxe
Defogger, windshield and side window
Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic
Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function
Sunshades, left/right hand padded, left hand with pocket, right hand with visor mirror
Climate control, single zone, manual
Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Cup holders, front row, centre console and doors, rear seat
Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tire pressure monitoring system *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit instrument panel switches
Lights, indicator, at a tap three flash to pass, six flash in tow haul mode for lane change
Mirror, inside rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim
Power outlets, 12V outlets to power accessories
Steering wheel and column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down
Windows, rear, power
Seats, rear bench split, folding stadium style
Audio system controls , steering wheel mounted
Additional Features
Brakes, antilock, 4 wheel ABS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500