2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Base decor

Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped

Console, overhead, deluxe

Defogger, windshield and side window

Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic

Driver information centre, displays important driver warnings and messages -inc: trip odometer, engine hours, transmission temp, oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus such as language function

Sunshades, left/right hand padded, left hand with pocket, right hand with visor mirror

Climate control, single zone, manual

Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel

Cup holders, front row, centre console and doors, rear seat

Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tire pressure monitoring system *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*

Lights, dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry, backlit instrument panel switches

Lights, indicator, at a tap three flash to pass, six flash in tow haul mode for lane change

Mirror, inside rearview, prismatic with soft vinyl trim

Power outlets, 12V outlets to power accessories

Steering wheel and column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock

Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down

Windows, rear, power

Seats, rear bench split, folding stadium style