$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Dodge Dart
RALLYE - Aluminum Wheels - Fog Lamps
2013 Dodge Dart
RALLYE - Aluminum Wheels - Fog Lamps
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,547KM
VIN 1C3CDFBH2DD137953
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,547 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!
This 2013 Dodge Dart is for sale today.
This Dodge Dart is a compact car guaranteed to turn heads and change perceptions. It's neither boring, basic, nor bland. It's been engineered without compromise with a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. This is the car that redefined the segment by offering features and benefits uncommon with other vehicles in its competitive class. See what you've been missing with this Dodge Dart. This sedan has 111,547 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDFBH2DD137953.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2013 Dodge Dart is for sale today.
This Dodge Dart is a compact car guaranteed to turn heads and change perceptions. It's neither boring, basic, nor bland. It's been engineered without compromise with a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. This is the car that redefined the segment by offering features and benefits uncommon with other vehicles in its competitive class. See what you've been missing with this Dodge Dart. This sedan has 111,547 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDFBH2DD137953.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 60,250 KM $101,126 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Kicks S 156,128 KM $15,295 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring - Power Tailgate 249,878 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-258-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-258-3403
2013 Dodge Dart