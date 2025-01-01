Menu
<b>Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!</b><br> <br> This 2013 Dodge Dart is for sale today. <br> <br>This Dodge Dart is a compact car guaranteed to turn heads and change perceptions. Its neither boring, basic, nor bland. Its been engineered without compromise with a powertrain thats both powerful and efficient. This is the car that redefined the segment by offering features and benefits uncommon with other vehicles in its competitive class. See what youve been missing with this Dodge Dart. This sedan has 111,547 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JSy4NzkyUBySalQRTGrW+ip/oUBplKqq target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDFBH2DD137953 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDFBH2DD137953</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,547 KM

This 2013 Dodge Dart is for sale today.

This Dodge Dart is a compact car guaranteed to turn heads and change perceptions. It's neither boring, basic, nor bland. It's been engineered without compromise with a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. This is the car that redefined the segment by offering features and benefits uncommon with other vehicles in its competitive class. See what you've been missing with this Dodge Dart. This sedan has 111,547 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CDFBH2DD137953.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403

